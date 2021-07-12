iOttie’s new Easy One Touch 5 air vent car mount drops to $20 in time for summer road trips

Amazon currently offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent Car Mount for *$19.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at 20% in savings in order to mark the third-best price to date that comes within $2.50 of the all-time low. Centered around iOttie’s recently-refreshed One Touch mount, the brand’s latest accessory arrives to keep your smartphone in-view while on-the-road. It can grip a variety of different smartphone sizes ranging from the compact iPhone 12 mini to larger 12 Pro Max and everything in-between. Over 695 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.



