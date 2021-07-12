Bring 500GB of blazing fast WD USB-C Portable SSD on your travels for $75 (Reg. up to $130)

Amazon is now offering the WD My Passport 500GB External USB-C Portable Solid State Drive for *$74.99 shipped*. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy, this one has been listed at between $80 and $90 over the last year or so on Amazon and is now matching the all-time low there. Today’s deal is also only the second time we have seen it down this low on Amazon and is the best we can find. A great little option for carrying files around, at home as your backup solution, or just about anything else a portable drive comes in handy for, it can transfer files at up to 1,050MB/s with both USB-C and -A connectivity options. From there you’ll find 256-bit AES hardware encryption as well as a shock-, vibration- and drop-resistant design alongside the included 5-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.



