Judge questions treatment of suspended horse trainer Baffert

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge was sympathetic Monday to horse trainer Bob Baffert’s claims that his May suspension by the New York Racing Association — after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test — was unconstitutional.



U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon at a Brooklyn hearing repeatedly pressed a lawyer for the racing association to explain why the suspension was issued before Baffert was given a chance to defend himself.



Henry Greenberg, arguing on behalf of the racing association, said Baffert will get a hearing after the association announces the length of his suspension by Aug. 11.



“Isn't that a little too late?" the judge asked, noting that the duration will be announced months after he was suspended. “The problem I have, counsel, is that he was suspended and it's up in the air.”



She said the racing association attacked his credibility as it issued the suspension, but never gave him the chance to speak on his own behalf about what happened.



“How does that comply with due process?” the judge asked.



At another point, Amon said: “You just sent him a letter saying, 'You're out,' with no due process whatsoever.”



Greenberg repeatedly said the NYRA, which operates Belmont Park, Aqueduct and Saratoga Race Course, took the action to protect the integrity of the sport.



He said the association had to act fast because the Belmont Stakes, the third prong of horse racing's Triple Crown, was fast approaching in early June.



The lawyer noted that the Kentucky Derby test was the fifth time in the past year that a horse trained by Baffert tested positive for drugs.



“Rarely in the history of the sport has there been such a confluence of drug positives involving so prominent a trainer,” association...