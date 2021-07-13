Companies face more than 1,000 domain impersonations each year

Businesses are facing a wave of attacks using domains impersonating their company and brand names according to a new study. The research from risk protection specialist Digital Shadows shows that in the last four months its clients experienced an average of 360 domain impersonations, amounting to over 1,100 per year. At 20 percent of the total, financial services is the most impacted sector, followed by food and beverages (12 percent), technology (11 percent), insurance (six percent) and healthcare (four percent) with 'other' making up the remaining 53 percent. In addition to being the most targeted, financial services also has the… [Continue Reading]