Grab a Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Band at under $7 (Save 24%, All-time low)

Laffav (100% positive all-time feedback from 1,000+) via Amazon currently offers this Nike Sport Apple Watch Band for* $6.79 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $9, you’re looking at 24% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts and a new all-time low at Amazon. Other colorways are also on sale from *$6.39*. Rocking a design inspired by Nike’s official sport band, this third-party offering gives you much of the same fitness-ready form-factor for less. It features a colorful design made from a soft silicone material alongside the benefit of added breathability thanks to a series of compression-molded holes throughout. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.



