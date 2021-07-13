Opinion: With advances in Apple Silicon, it’s time to think about reviving the 12-inch MacBook size

A few weeks ago, Apple officially classified the original 12-inch MacBook from 2015 as “vintage.” This comes as Apple drops support for the machine with this fall’s release of macOS Monterey. Fortunately, Apple actually released three other variations of the machine between 2016 and 2018 before officially discontinuing it in 2019. Two years after Apple stopped selling the 12-inch MacBook, I’m still heartbroken that the machine fell victim to consumers’ undying love for the MacBook Air. With Apple Silicon and M1, it’s time to think about bringing it back.



