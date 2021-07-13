Pursue perfection with Garmin’s Forerunner training gear from $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Smartwatch for *$298.99 shipped*. That’s down from the usual $350, shaving 15% off and falling less than $10 short of the 2021 low. Built with runners and joggers in mind, this GPS-enabled fitness tracker uses intelligent analytics to measure your steps, performance, and more. The unique VO2 max function will factor in everything from heat to altitude, recent stats and health metrics in order to determine how well you may perform on a given day. And as any running companion should, it also packs built-in Spotify so you can listen to your favorite playlists right from the watch. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,000 runners. Head below for more.



