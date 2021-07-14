Save $330 when you go with the prev-gen. OnePlus 8 smartphone at $369

OnePlus is currently offering its unlocked 8 128GB Android Smartphone for *$369 shipped* when code *SUMMEROP8* has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $699, you’re looking at $330 in savings as today’s offer comes within $20 of Prime Day to mark the second-best price to date. Even with the new OnePlus 9 series now available and on sale at *$100 off*, this discounted device is worth a look for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. You’ll enjoy a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate alongside Snapdragon 865 SOC, 128GB of storage, and 48MP rear camera array. Then with the OnePlus Buds Z, you’ll enjoy a true wireless design with 20-hour playback per charge. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,700 shoppers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



