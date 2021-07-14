Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Fighting Game Announced for Console

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a brand-new platform fighting game in the same vein as Smash Bros. and Guilty Gear: Strive. Developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is set for release this fall for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. According to developers, the game will feature options to battle online and via local multiplayer for up to four players at launch. Naturally, players will get to choose from an array of the most iconic characters from Nickelodeon’s huge roster of beloved franchises, including SpongeBob SquarePants, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hey Arnold!, Invader Zim, Danny Phantom, The Loud House, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, Rugrats, and more. Each of these fan-favorite characters from the Nickelodeon cartoon universe features a unique move-set and playstyle to master as players try to send their opponents flying off the level to win. At launch, there will be 20 Nickelodeon-themed ...