Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, Kingdom Hearts III $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Collection of Mana on Nintendo Switch for *$19.99 with free shipping* in orders over $35 or with Walmart+. Also matched at GameStop. Regularly $40 on the eShop and starting at around $35 on Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and a great time to add these classics to your Switch library. This one combines the original three Mana games into one package as well as the first-veer North America release of the Trials of Mana in its orignal form. These actions RPGs are also greats multi-player games with up to 3-players in couch co-op (2-players on Trials of Mana). There are plenty more notable game deals below including Trials of Mana, MLB The Show 21, Dishonored 2, Mega Man 11, Kingdom Hearts III, Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139, and much more.



