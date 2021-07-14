Anker’s Pro ANC Soundcore Liberty Air 2 wireless earbuds now $100 in all colors (23% off)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro wireless earbuds for *$99.99 shipped* in all colorways. That’s 23% or $30 off the regular $130 price tag and the lowest price we can find. We have seen the black and blue set go for slightly less on Amazon as well as a Best Buy earlier this year, but this is a great chance to score them at a discount in any color you want. Alongside “targeted” active noise cancellation via the Soundcore app, you’ll find HearID tech that “intelligently analyses your unique hearing profile and creates a tailor-made sound setup.” The included charging case supports up to 27-hours of wireless play time and is joined by a 6-mic array for taking calls as well as “drivers coated with 10 hardened nano-layers [that] offer incredible stiffness to generate stunning accuracy and clarity.” Rated 4+ stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Additional details below.



