Blink Mini falls to new low at $17.50 (Used, Orig. $35), more at Woot

As part of its 17-year Birthday Celebration, Woot is offering a selection of Blink home security cameras from *$17.50 Prime shipped*, with non-members being charged a $6 delivery fee. These cameras are in pre-owned condition but ship with a 90-day warranty. Our favorite discount here is the Blink Mini 1080p Wi-Fi Home Security Camera for *$17.49*, which originally goes for $35. For comparison, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked with our last mention being $20 in new condition. The Blink Mini features 1080p streaming and connects to your Wi-Fi network so all that’s needed is a power cable for it to function. It also delivers 2-way communication through a speaker and microphone as well as Alexa support for using voice commands to see what’s in view of the camera. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more. Check out our announcement coverage for more details.



