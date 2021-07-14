NBA 2K22 Launch Date Announced, Full Roster of Cover Athletes Revealed

NBA 2K22 will be coming to PC and consoles on September 10, 2K announced earlier today. Along with the game's release date, the publisher also revealed the full roster of cover athletes for the game. Global phenomenon and two-time NBA All-Star, Luka Dončić, graces the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, while a trio of the NBA’s most impactful big men – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant – feature in a premium, NBA 75th Anniversary Edition, showcasing how each of these athletes changed the game. Players will be able to pre-order the game starting today, as all editions of NBA 2K22 are currently scheduled for worldwide release on September 10. As far as the prices go, three editions of NBA 2K22 will be available in digital and physical formats: Standard Edition, a Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, and a special NBA 75th Anniversary Edition. The Standard Edition will be available for €69.99/$69.99 on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox O...