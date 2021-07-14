Amazon’s Solimo Razor + 16 Cartridge Kit under $13, costing less than $1 per blade (New low)

Amazon is offering its Solimo 5-Blade MotionSphere Razor with 16 Cartridges for *$12.76 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 29% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Love it or hate it, most of us have got to shave. It’s one of the expenses that we repeatedly endure so it’s really nice to cash in on savings whenever you can. This Amazon-made solution utilizes 5-blade cartridges to help you achieve a close shave in a quicker and easier fashion. You’ll get a total of 16 cartridges alongside a compatible handle, which shakes out to well under $1 per replacement. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



