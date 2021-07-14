Razer’s new Pro mechanical keyboard and mouse fall to all-time lows from $82.50

Amazon is offering Razer’s Pro Type Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for *$111.99 shipped*. Usually going for $140, this marks the very first discount we’ve tracked, slashing the price by 20% and marking a a new all-time low. Razer’s Pro Type keyboard is designed for everyone from writers to office workers, with an ergonomic design and soft-touch keys for “a luxurious, cushioned feel that makes it a joy to type on.” It connects via Bluetooth with up to four devices at a time, and brings programmable macro keys to the table for even more multitasking power. That’s on top of the gentle orange switches, which are meant to provide a soft, low-noise feel while maintaining that satisfying click. Over 200 customers have left it an average 4.2/5 star rating. Head eblow for more options.



