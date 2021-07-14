Twitter's disappearing tweets feature Fleets is going away for good soon
Twitter says it will end Fleets, a feature that users can share text, photos and videos that disappear in 24 hours, similar to rival Snapchat.
Twitter has dumped Fleets in the graveyard of failed tech products. Fleets were fullscreen tweets posts that disappeared after 24..