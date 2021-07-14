What's a Cloud PC? Microsoft's video offers a first look

Microsoft’s new Windows 365 and its Cloud PCs promise to change PC computing by putting your PC in the cloud? Confused? A Microsoft video helps explain it in more detail.



Windows 365 is a new service that will allow businesses to provide virtualized Windows PCs to their workforce. You’ll use Windows like you would a cloud gaming service: You click on a local device, like an iPad or Android phone, and your actions will control a PC remotely in the cloud.



Microsoft explains how it will all work in this video, below. (We’ve skipped ahead to the user experience portion.) At 5:14, you’ll see a brief tour of the first-time experience. Windows 10 will be deployed first, and Windows 11 later.



