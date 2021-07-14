Charge four devices at once with Anker’s PowerExtend USB 2 Mini strip for $10.50

AnkerDirect (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its PowerExtend USB 2 Mini Power Strip for *$10.49** *when you apply code *ANKERA1049* at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime customers on or orders over $25. This usually goes for $14, though currently listed at $15, with today’s 25% savings landing $1.50 below our previous mention. This dual-outlet power strip brings double the charigng power with two additional 12W USB-A ports. The compact form-factor makes it easy to travel with, and it includes a 5-foot long low-profile cable for additional reach. Over 14,000 customers have left it with a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more options.



