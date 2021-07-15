Chemical Guys car cleaning Amazon sale from $5.50: Kits, soap, foam cannons, more
Published
Amazon is now offering up to *20% off* a selection of Chemical Guys products to keep that car looking summer-ready. One standout here, among the many, is the Chemical Guys HOL144 TORQ Foam Cannon Snow Foamer and Mr. Pink Super Suds Shampoo bundle for *$79.99 shipped*. Regularly $100, this is a 20% price drop, an Amazon 2021 low, and the best we can find. You’re looking at a gallon of “ultra-thick” foam car wash soap “for dozens of full washes” alongside the pressure washer-ready foam cannon with universal quick-release system. It will work with just about any pressure washer with a 500psi setting and is made from plastics that “resist cracking and fading from exposure.” Rated 4+ stars from over 250 Amazon customers. Head below for even more Chemical Guys deals.
