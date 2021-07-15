Athleta Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 60% off hundreds of styles from $5: Skorts, joggers, more

The Athleta semi-annual sale offers *up to 60% off *hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Update your workout wear for summer with deals on shorts, tank tops, dresses, joggers, and accessories. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Match Point Skort that’s very on-trend for this season. This skort is flattering and perfect for outdoor sports or running errands. You can wear it with sweatshirts, tank tops, t-shirts, and much more. It’s currently marked down to *$50*, which is $19 off the original rate. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Athleta customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.



more…