New Nintendo Switch OLED model pre-orders start today, here’s everything you need to know

The new Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders will be going live starting today at various retailers. Nintendo came out of nowhere at the beginning of the month to finally unveil the next iteration of its Switch hardware with the new OLED model in two colorways, matching accessories, and more. While it was still unclear at the time when listings would go live, we now know Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders will be available starting today at 3 p.m. ET. Head below for details and quick links.



more…