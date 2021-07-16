Make your own tortillas at home with this $10 aluminum press at Amazon (New low, Reg. $15)

Amazon is offering the Imusa 8-inch Aluminum Tortilla Press for *$9.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for around $15 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you want to make tortillas at home, this is a must-have tool. They’re honestly not that hard to make, and the process can be quite fun. My wife and I have done it a few times and it’s always a great end result. The taste is way better than store-bought, and it’s just fun to do. This press makes the task of flattening your tortillas and making them uniform nice and easy. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands.



