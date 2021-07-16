Pregnant man and multiracial handshake among new emojis being introduced

Pregnant man and multiracial handshake among new emojis being introduced

New Zealand Herald

Published

Pregnant man, multiracial handshake and a teary-eyed smile are among the new emojis which will hit devices over the next year. Unicode Consortium, the organisation that debates and creates new emojis, has recently released a draft...

Full Article