Pregnant man, multiracial handshake and a teary-eyed smile are among the new emojis which will hit devices over the next year. Unicode Consortium, the organisation that debates and creates new emojis, has recently released a draft...Full Article
Pregnant man and multiracial handshake among new emojis being introduced
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pregnant man and multiracial handshake among new emojis
There is also a range of new versions of the popular yellow face emoji, including a melting face, saluting face, the face holding..
Hull Daily Mail
Pregnant man and multiracial handshake among new emojis being introduced this year
A pregnant man and a handshake featuring different skin tones are among the newest emojis to be released over the coming year.
Sky News