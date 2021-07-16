Load up on dog/cat food and treats from $3.50 with up to 40% off Amazon’s Wag brand

Amazon is now offering *40% off* a selection of its in-house Wag dog food and treats with deals from under* $3.50*. One standout here is the 6-ounce Wag Soft and Tender American Jerky Dog Treats (beef) for *$3.41 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price. And then be sure to cancel it after your orders goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Made in the USA, American beef is the #1 ingredient here with no “added poultry by-products, hormones, grain, corn, soy, wheat, colors or artificial flavors.” They ships in a resealable bag and carry a 4+ star rating from over 5,500 Amazon customers. More Wag deals below.



more…