Netflix video games and other things to expect in the post-pandemic video streaming market

Despite all the unease and uncertainty of the past 18 months, it is comforting to know that there are some things you can rely on: like the billions of dollars in recurring credit card transactions that every media conglomerate has continued to rake in. From legacy names to brand new offerings that launched during the pandemic, the streaming video industry is one of the obvious winners in a world where people spend more time at home. With that world starting to fade away, though, and as a year and a half of boredom slowly transforms into demand for outdoor and… [Continue Reading]