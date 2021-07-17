Where the Heart Leads Review (PS4)

Going through life is a journey full of excitement, adventures, let-downs, tears, and laughter. Obviously, you cannot see beyond the decisions you have not yet taken, but what if somehow you could put everything in perspective and see the effects of your decisions? Where the Heart Leads tries to answer that question, taking the shape of an interactive story, presenting how the choices of one can affect all the people around him. Where the Heart Leads is a peculiar sub-genre of adventure games, maliciously called walking simulators. It has an engaging story and well-written dialogues, but it misses any kind of puzzles. The only challenge is to make some decisions at key moments and then deal with the aftermath. Some would say it is like an interactive movie or visual novel, where your input is needed to forward the story. Without debating if this type of experience qualifies as video games, we have to adm...