Intel releases updated graphics driver with Windows 11 support

With the official release of Windows 11 edging ever closer, it's not just consumers that are readying themselves for the new operating system; hardware manufacturers and software are working hard to ensure Windows 11 compatibility. To this end, Intel has just released a new graphics driver that adds support for Windows 11. The updated driver also includes support for AutoHDR feature of Windows 11 on 10th generation Intel Core processors with Iris Plus Graphics or higher. See also: Microsoft is shipping Windows 11 in dark mode by default Want the Windows 10 Start menu in Windows 11? Tough... Microsoft has… [Continue Reading]