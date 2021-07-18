Score iPhone 11 for just $420 by bringing your number to Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless is currently offering the Apple iPhone 11 for *$299.99 shipped*. You’ll need to bring an existing over from another carrier and activate the handset on a $60 plan for the first two months, which can then be dropped to a more affordable option afterwards. While you’d normally pay $699, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings while also dropping the price to the lowest we’ve seen. For comparison, we just tracked a refurbished model for $460.



Whether you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple or you’re just looking to update at a notable discount, iPhone 11 brings plenty of notable features into the mix. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip. There’s also Face ID, all-day battery, and a 12MP dual camera array around back. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.



