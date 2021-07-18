The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos Review (PS4)

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos is a tongue twister for sure but what else is it? An RPG? A turn-based tactics game? A bad parody? A collection of cheap shots aimed at the most iconic fantasy novels and best-known characters from other video games? Actually, the game is a bit of everything, but while it tries to be a jack of all trades it misses to achieve anything meaningful or truly memorable. It is not easy to make a parody targeting the fantasy fans out there. It is really hard to walk the thin line of making fun of all the major books and games while maintaining a sense of humor that does not appear childish or second-hand. John Lang arguably managed to achieve this precarious balance with his audiobook series called The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk. After being adapted into novels, comic books and being translated to English, a video game adaptation was inevitable.