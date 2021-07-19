Enhanced BazarBackdoor Poses New Cybersecurity Risks

A revamped BazarBackdoor was discovered that disguises the virus as an image file. The approach allows Secure Email Gateways (SEGs) to be fooled into thinking that malicious attachments are clean files, according to Cyware. Cofense cybersecurity experts found that BazarBackdoor multi-compression approach is able to bypass some SEG services because of the limited ability of those services to fully examine or scan a compressed file. According to experts, the approach is becoming increasingly popular among hackers because it increases the likelihood that dangerous files will evade detection. BazarBackdoor began its new campaign last month, with an Environmental Day theme on June the 5th. The malicious files are attached to the email by the threat actor as ZIP and ...