Achieve Wi-Fi 6 speeds up to 5.4Gb/s with TP-Link’s Archer AX73 router for $175

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 Router for *$174.99 shipped*. This is only one of a handful of dips we’ve tracked below the $200 starting line, and the best price we’ve seen since Prime Day. As one of TP-Link’s latest Wi-Fi 6 models, the Archer AX73 packs some impressive dual-band speeds up to 5,400Mb/s. That’s more than plenty for 4K/8K streaming or online gaming, with plenty of coverage across six beamforming antennas. And for wired connection, you can make use of the four Gigabit Ethernet ports on the back, as well as a USB 3 output. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 300 customers, largely agreeing with the findings from our hands-on review. Head below for more.



