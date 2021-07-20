Apple’s $5 action and adventure movie sale is packed with fan-favorites + $1 rental

Coutesy of iTunes, Apple is starting off the week by launching its latest movie sale. This time around, you’ll find a collection of $5 action and adventure flicks including quite a few fan-favorites and critically-acclaimed films. From more intense movies like Django Unchained and Kill Bill to movie night viewings of How to Train Your Dragon and Kung Fu Panda for the kids, there’s something for everyone. That’s on top of the latest *$1* HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.



more…