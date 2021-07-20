This TV mount holds 90-inch TVs weighing up to 150-pounds at just $40.50 (Reg. $90)

X-Mount (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32- to 90-inch Full-Motion TV Wall Mount for *$40.49 shipped*. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code *VBJ94EHC* at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from its lofty normal going rate of $90, today’s deal marks the best price we’ve tracked for a TV mount that’s as hefty as this one. With support for up to 150-pound displays of up to 90-inches in size, you can hang just about any home theater TV off this mount. Its max VESA pattern is 600 by 400 and it even has arms for 16-, 18-, or 24-inch studs depending on how your home was built. It angles 45-degrees left and right and shifts the TV up to 3-degrees on an angle to make sure things are level. Plus, it can extend up to 19-inches from the wall should you need that. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.



