Sony’s WHC Headphones with smart noise cancellation now $80+ off at $98 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones for *$98 shipped*. This deal includes the black set and the Amazon exclusive blue model while the grey variant can be had for the same price at Best Buy. Regularly $180, and still fetching as much from Target, today’s deal is $82 or 46% off the going rate, matching the Amazon 2021 low, and the best price we can find. “Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation.” The NC tech on-board here automatically analysis your environment with dual sensors to provide a distraction-free listening and relaxation experience. NFC one-touch Bluetooth pairing is joined by adjustable metal headband sliders, hands-free calling, and up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge (plus 10-minute quick charge tech to score an extra hour). Rated 4+ stars from over 8,700 Amazon customers. More details below.



