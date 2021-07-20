Sperry’s Back to School Guide has you starting off the year in style with103 options from $29
Sperry is getting you ready for back to school with the freshest kicks. Start the year off right with an array of sneakers, boat shoes, and loafers that are uniform-approved. There are 103 styles to choose from in the guide, and three different sections, too, including fall trends, uniform-approved, and a guide for K-5. Better yet, prices start at just *$29* and Sperry offers free delivery on all orders. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Sperry Back to School Guide.
