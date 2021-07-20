Saudi Aramco Loses 1TB of Data Following Data Breach

The Saudi Arabian Oil Company, also known as Saudi Aramco, experienced a data breach and lost 1 TB of proprietary data. In a post on a Dark Net website, the ZeroX cybercriminal gang offer Saudi Aramco's data for a negotiable price of $5 million. Saudi Aramco blamed the data breach on third-party contractors and stated that the incident had no influence on Aramco's operations, according to Bleeping Computer. The cybercriminal gang claims that some of the data contained in the dump dates back to 1993 and was stolen from the organization last year. ZeroX had already uploaded a small sample of the stolen material from Saudi Aramco on a data breach forum in June to drum up interest in the planned sale. The sample comprises of drawings and proprietary documents including personally identifiable information (PII). The stolen data...