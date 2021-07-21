6 reasons why your website is slow and how to fix it

In 2021, site speed optimization is a must if you want to build a successful online business. The reason is that site speed affects SEO, user experience, bounce rates, and -- most importantly -- conversion rates. However, a recent study suggests that the average time it takes to fully load a webpage is 10.3 seconds on desktop and 27.3 seconds on mobile. In other words, website owners are still struggling to optimize their sites’ pages. And in the following paragraphs, we will look at some of the most common issues that can slow a website down. Additionally, we’ll share solutions… [Continue Reading]