HP Elite Dragonfly Max review: Premium business convertible with a killer webcam

The HP Elite Dragonfly Max is designed for executives who are on Zoom calls as much as they are in in-person meetings. The Elite Dragonfly Max features a five-megapixel (1440p) webcam that offers twice the resolution of the standard 720p laptop webcam, and it’s flanked by four microphones for better Zoom audio.



Given that it could be years before you return to pre-pandemic travel levels, I question HP’s decision to outfit the Elite Dragonfly Max with a 13.3-inch display instead of a roomier 14-inch panel. Then there’s the price: It’s sky-high at $2,789 on HP.com. It competes well in most ways with other premium business convertibles, but for that price the raw CPU performance and battery life are surprising disappointments.



