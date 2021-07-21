The fully restored Hubble has started doing science again. NASA has now released the first new images since the failure.Full Article
NASA Releases First Stunning Images From Repaired Hubble Telescope
ExtremeTech0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Galactic Fireworks: New ESO Images Reveal Stunning Features Of Nearby Galaxies
A team of astronomers has released new observations of nearby galaxies that resemble colourful cosmic fireworks. The images,..
Eurasia Review
Say hello to the brilliant, crowded starscape in NASA's new Hubble share
Even from our limited view here on Earth we know that outer space is a place of vast emptiness. That knowledge is what makes this..
Mashable