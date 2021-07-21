New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs

It looks like we could be getting a new PlayStation 5 soon. Less than a year from its initial debut in November 2020, reports and new details from the official PlayStation site are pointing at what appears to be a new model revision of the all-digital PlayStation 5 with some slightly different specs. Details regarding the new PlayStation 5 were spotted in official documentation found on the Japanese PlayStation site alongside what appear to be official overseas retailer listings. Read on for more details.



more…