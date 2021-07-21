Score a pre-paid Google Pixel 5 at $696 and get Pixel Buds + a $100 GC ($978 value)

Visible Wireless is currently offering the unlocked pre-paid Google Pixel 5 128GB Smartphone bundled with a pair of Pixel Buds and $100 gift card of your choice for *$696 shipped*. Normally fetching $699 alone, you’d pay another $179 for the Google earbuds with the $100 credit saving you a total of $282. You’ll have to port over a phone number and then stay subscribed to the service for two months in order to lock-in the savings. But after that, the unlocked handset can be used on any other carrier.



Google’s latest flagship smartphone that launched last fall, Pixel 5 delivers a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core processor. Alongside a dual 12 and 16MP rear camera array that’s backed by Night Sight photography, you’re looking at 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Get all of the details on the promotion right here and then head below for more.



