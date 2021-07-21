Desks from $25? Yep, and Amazon’s foldable offering is down to $49 (Up to 64% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 40-inch Foldable Desk for *$48.96 shipped*. That’s 18% off the price it has been averaging over the last few months and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. With more folks working from home than ever, many have recently garnered the flexibility to work from anywhere they can find an internet connection. If you’ve found yourself in this boat, Amazon’s foldable desk may be worth adding to your repertoire. When not in use it can be folded flat so it’s easy to load into your vehicle. A tool-free assembly will have you up and running in no time and once expanded measurements will span 30 by 40 by 20 inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted desks priced as low as *$25*.



