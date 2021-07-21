Unlocking digital transformation with Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

The term "digital transformation" has become synonymous with a company’s endeavor to modernize. It allows organizations to transform their operating models to improve customer experience, increase successful outcomes, and gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace. While many technologies, processes, and cultural adjustments are needed to drive digital transformation successfully, "automation" is a critical aspect of the entire process. Robotic Process Automation (RPA), with its capability to digitalize several operations and processes, has a great potential to accelerate digital transformation for an enterprise. How RPA supports Digital Transformation The most straightforward manner in which RPA accelerates digital transformation is by… [Continue Reading]