With the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, corporate cybersecurity resilience has been challenged. Cybercriminals have targeted the financial sector on numerous occasions, and this pattern is expected to continue. As reported by a recent study, before COVID-19 attackers specifically targeted security vulnerabilities in financial services businesses because the majority of staff had to leave work at the end of the day. Financial Security Board (FSB) have revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the importance of enhancing resilience in the face of rapid economic, financial and technological change. While outsourcing to third-party service providers, such as cloud computing, looks to improve the operational resilience of financial institutions, a growing reliance on those services can result in new challenges and weaknesses. It is vital to have effective risk management thro...Full Article
Work from Home is To Blame for Financial Services Cyberattacks
Softpedia0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
NA Proactive news snapshot: Canada Silver Cobalt Works, Benchmark Metals, Empress Royalty, Boosh Plant-Based Brands UPDATE ...
Proactive Investors
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc is set to start a drill program in the next 30 days at its Graal-Nourricier - Lac Suzanne property..
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Boosh Plant-Based Brands, Co-Diagnostics, ESE Entertainment, Todos Medical, BetterLife Pharma UPDATE ...
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Levitee Labs, Arizona Silver, TechX Technologies, Braxia Scientific UPDATE ...
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Braxia Scientific, Renforth Resources, Fobi AI, LexaGene Holdings, Vuzix Corporation UPDATE ...
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: XPhyto Therapeutics, Versus Systems, Empower Clinics, Aurelius Minerals, Esports Entertainment ...
Proactive Investors
More coverage
Unrest In South Africa: A Deeper Malaise – OpEd
Even as the world observed the Nelson Mandela Day on Sunday, South Africa had not yet recovered from the unrest and large-scale..
Eurasia Review
American Battery is building a strong foundation to play the lithium long game
Advancing lithium-ion battery recycling plant Also covers extraction and resource production Extensive mineral resources in Nevada..
Proactive Investors