Amazon's new game might literally destroy your graphics card

If you have a GeForce RTX 3090, you'll want to skip loading up the beta test for Amazon's New World MMO, because the game might literally break your graphics card.



Yes, and by "break" we mean it just might permanently stop working—not the casual "THESE GAMES WILL DESTROY YOUR CARD!" headlines you often see.



Windows Central first flagged forum reports from gamers who said their cards died after just a few minutes of playing New World. The reports mostly seemed to impact those who own EVGA's GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 cards, but we've read anecdotal reports of the game bricking a Gigabyte-produced RTX 3090 card as well.



