H&M Summer Cleanout Sale takes up to 60% off seasonal styles from $2

With summer already ticking down, H&M is looking to clear out some of its hottest styles with a *60% off *Summer Flash Sale. We’re tracking deals on clothes and accessories for everybody here, with pieces starting at just *$2*. One of our favorites is this classic NASA tee for *$11*, down from $17. Shipping is free on orders over $40. This minimalist beige tee brings a modern touch to NASA’s iconic 70s “worm” logo. Whether you’re a fan of the final frontier or not, these tees invoke an elevated style while maintaining the comfort of a basic tee. Head below to check out the rest of our favorite summer styles from* $2*.



more…