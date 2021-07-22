Over half of exploits sold on underground forums are for Microsoft products

A new study from Atlas VPN shows that 51 percent of exploits sold on underground cybercriminal forums are for Microsoft products. Microsoft Office exploits make up 23 percent while Windows accounts for 12 percent of exploits sold on hacker forums. Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) exploits make up 10 percent, with Internet Explorer and Share Point taking three percent each. "Once the flaw becomes public, companies patch it up and neutralize the risk," Cybersecurity writer and researcher at Atlas VPN, William Sword says. "However, for vulnerabilities to become inefficient, it is essential to update your devices' operating systems and software regularly.… [Continue Reading]