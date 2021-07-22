Why have we failed and what do we need to do?
In watching the most recent high profile, and very costly breaches, I've begun to ask the question "Why have we failed and what do we need to do?" We've failed. As I enter the twilight of my career in our industry, we haven't gotten better -- breaches are more expensive, they're more difficult to remediate, the economic destruction is real, and people get hurt or die as a result of cybersecurity breaches. Why? Where did we go wrong, and what do we need to do to fix it? The first question I asked myself is, "What do we do well?"…