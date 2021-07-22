SanDisk iXpand 64GB Lightning Flash Drive lets you backup iPhone photos + videos at just $30

Amazon is offering the SanDisk iXpand 64GB Lightning Flash Drive for *$29.99 shipped*. Down from its $36 or so normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Featuring both a USB-A and Lightning connectors built-in, you can automatically back up photos and videos from your iPhone or iPad and then transfer them to your computer, freeing up space on your mobile device. This is great if you’re constantly low on storage and are heading out on a summer trip, as you can take photos or videos, transfer to the iXpand, then keep shooting. With USB 3.0 speeds, you’ll be able to transfer data quite fast, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands of happy shoppers.



more…