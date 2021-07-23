Audacity says it is 'deeply sorry' for privacy policy fiasco, publishes lengthy update and explanation

The development team behind Audacity learned the hard way that people do not take kindly to the introduction of telemetry, particularly when communication is poor. Over the last few months, there has been a very public debacle involving Audacity's proposed changes to its privacy policy. It resulted in the software being branded "possible spyware" and led to explanations, apologies and backtracking. Now the team behind the open source audio editor has published its updated privacy policy along with a lengthy explanation about various elements of it and an apology for the "significant lapse in communication". See also: Audacity responds to… [Continue Reading]